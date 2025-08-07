MAKKAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has activated full access to the Nusuk application without consuming mobile data, in collaboration with Saudi telecom operators STC, Mobily, and Zain, in a move aimed at easing pilgrims’ journeys and enhancing the digital experience for Hajj and Umrah services.



Ministry spokesperson Dr. Ghassan Al-Nouaimi said the initiative allows SIM card users in the Kingdom — citizens, residents, and visitors — to use all Nusuk services without an active data plan or internet connection.



This includes issuing permits, making reservations, and accessing other digital services offered by the app, marking a significant step in enabling pilgrims and visitors to move between services seamlessly.



Core services available without data usage include issuing permits for Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah, booking Haramain High-Speed Railway tickets, navigating with Nusuk Maps, using the AI-powered “Nusuk AI” assistant, and submitting inquiries or reports.



Nusuk CEO Eng. Ahmed Al-Maiman said the collaboration is a major boost to the digital experience for pilgrims and visitors, facilitating their journey for Hajj, Umrah, or visits to Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah.



He noted that the initiative also enhances crowd management, enables instant access to essential information, reduces the number of lost visitors, and speeds up permit verification processes.



The Ministry said the move is part of its commitment to advancing digital transformation in Hajj and Umrah services, building a fully integrated technical infrastructure that caters to diverse user needs and ensures easy, barrier-free access to services.

