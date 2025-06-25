Doha, Qatar: In a pioneering step toward environmental sustainability, Al Wakrah Municipality has launched a project to convert one of its mosques into a green, sustainable building.

The initiative, carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is part of the broader campaign titled “Al Wakrah on the Path to Carbon Neutrality.”

The project aims to enhance the operational efficiency of mosques while significantly reducing carbon emissions. This will be achieved by integrating renewable energy sources and adhering to the Gulf Building Code’s sustainability standards—all without compromising the comfort and spiritual ambiance for worshippers.

The launch was marked by a coordination meeting chaired by Director of Al Wakrah Municipality Jaber Hassan Al Jaber. The meeting brought together representatives from the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Earthna - Center for a Sustainable Future, and Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa).

A joint task force, led by the municipality, has been established to oversee the project’s implementation. A clear execution timeline has been drawn up, and results from this pilot phase will be announced at a future press conference. If successful, the initiative is expected to expand to other mosques across the country.

The project not only supports national environmental goals but also serves as a model for integrating traditional religious infrastructure with modern sustainability practices.

