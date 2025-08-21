Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to cooperate in the field of green hydrogen, as per a statement.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), held in Yokohama, and attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Madbouly stressed the importance of the partnership with Japan, describing it as a key development partner for Egypt.

He underlined that renewable energy, particularly green hydrogen, is a top priority for the Egyptian state, which seeks to position itself as a regional and global hub for production and export in line with international trends.

The MoU targets cooperation in knowledge exchange, expertise, and information related to green hydrogen, alongside efforts to stimulate market demand, support applications, and strengthen institutional ties through reciprocal visits and joint initiatives.

