As the global demand for sustainable logistics intensifies, Power Plastics, a South African leader in temperature-control logistics solutions, is pioneering a greener, more efficient future for cold chain transport. Shifting to more advanced Thermal Container Liners and Thermal Pallet Covers, producers and freight operators are eliminating the need for wasteful packaging like polystyrene, reducing temperature-related losses in transit, and significantly lowering their carbon footprints.

The company’s product development is backed by decades of logistical and engineering design expertise, and a deep understanding of African supply chain challenges.

“Today’s cold chain must deliver more than product protection; it must also support the move to a more sustainable cold chain. That’s where our thermal liners and pallet covers come in. These products aren’t just alternatives to refrigerated transport, they’re sustainable, reusable solutions that reduce packaging waste, preserve cargo integrity, and save money,” says Roger Bester, managing director of Power Plastics.

A recent international case study revealed how growers in Thailand eliminated over one million polystyrene boxes from their supply chain by switching to thermally lined containers and vented cardboard, cutting both environmental waste and shipping inefficiencies. Power Plastics’ Thermal Container Liners operate on similar principles.

Lining 20- and 40-foot shipping containers with aluminium-based barrier foil, the liners create a sealed, controlled environment that maintains internal temperatures between 16°C and 25°C, despite outside ambient temperatures ranging from freezing to over 50°C. The result is cargo protection that without the high costs of refrigerated containers for temperature-sensitive cargo.

“These liners can be installed by one person with no tools, and they’re fully reusable,” says Bester. “They’re ideal for exporting temperature-sensitive goods like wine, nuts, fruit, grain, lubricants, powder-based products and pharmaceuticals. One rejected load due to temperature spoilage can cost hundreds of thousands of rands. Our solution prevents that while cutting out single-use materials.”

Thermal Pallet Covers: Final-mile sustainability

Complementing the liners are Power Plastics’ Thermal Pallet Covers. These are reusable, multi-layered wraps for pallets. With insulating wadding, reflective foil that blocks up to 97% of radiant heat, and food-safe inner layers, the covers ensure that perishables remain within safe temperature ranges, even during the final leg of transport or temporary storage.

Available in various thicknesses (20mm to 40mm) and load heights (0.8m to 2m), they are suitable for use with standard pallets and retail Rolltainers. A simple Velcro fastening allows for quick handling and loading, while optional thermal bottom mats further insulate the load.

“These covers are not only reusable and easy to clean, they offer an excellent alternative to refrigerated vans or polystyrene-based insulation.

“Our products offer a triple win. They reduce waste, they protect valuable cargo, and they lower operational costs. As global trade accelerates, we’re proud to offer African manufacturers and exporters a cold chain solution that’s fit for the future,” concludes Bester.

Learn more about Power Plastics’ full range of container liners at www.containerliners.co.za.



