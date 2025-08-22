UAE: Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), India’s electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has launched its first international facility in Jafza over an area exceeding 42,000 square feet.

The company will be investing $25 million (AED 92 million) in the EV assembly plant over the next five years to accelerate its global expansion and meet rising demand for low-emission transport in the region, according to a press release.

The facility is expected to commence assembly by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, it is strategically positioned to serve export markets across the Middle East and Africa while creating more than 100 jobs in its initial phase and strengthening UAE-India trade in clean technology.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO, Parks & Zones at DP World GCC, said: “More manufacturers are turning to Jafza to tap high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa and beyond.”

Al Hashmi elaborated: “With the MENA EV market projected to reach $14.50 billion by 2029, driven by supporting government policies, rising demand and expanding infrastructure, this facility brings innovative mobility solutions closer to the region and underlines Dubai’s role as a global hub for the automotive sector.”

The first EV plant in Jafza will assemble OSM’s range of electric two-and three-wheelers in addition to handling the storage and distribution of auto components and spare parts.

From his part, Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility, said: “This launch is a proud moment for us and fitting that it comes on Indian Independence Day. Jafza gives us unmatched connectivity to more than 2 billion consumers and a business environment that enables speed, scale and sustainability.”

Narang concluded: “Through Dubai, we aim to make clean mobility accessible and commercially viable for partners across the Middle East and Africa.”

OSM also intends to introduce CNG-powered models for select African markets, recognizing that in many regions CNG offers a practical clean-fuel bridge until EV infrastructure matures.

