Jabal Akhdar – A symposium on the challenges of climate change on resources in Jabal Akhdar (the Green Mountain) was held today, titled “Dams in Jabal Akhdar and their Impact on the Sustainability of Water Resources.”

The symposium was organized by the Oman Water Society under the auspices of Sheikh Hilal Said al Hajri, Governor of Dakhliyah.

The Governor of Dakhliyah emphasized that water represents a strategic axis for sustainable development in the Sultanate of Oman, noting that its management is directly linked to the future of economic, social, and environmental development, especially in light of the challenges posed by climate change.

He added that choosing Jabal Akhdar to host this symposium reflects the wilayat’s importance due to its environmental, agricultural, and tourism diversity, which makes it a model for finding innovative solutions that enhance water security and achieve the sustainability of natural resources.

He pointed out that the organization of this symposium aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which made the sustainability of natural resources a fundamental pillar of its development project. He stressed the importance of benefiting from successful experiences and the outcomes of discussions and recommendations to transform them into practical policies and executable procedures.

The Governor of Dakhliyah said that the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources undertakes a pivotal role in this aspect, commending its qualitative initiatives, projects, and programs that contribute to the sustainability of water resources and support the direction toward enhancing food security, protecting the environment, and ensuring the rights of future generations to this vital wealth.

The symposium discussed several topics, including the geology and hydrogeology of Jabal Akhdar, the challenges facing water resources, the impact of existing dams, identifying potential locations for additional dams, and a discussion panel among concerned parties to study proposals and come up with practical recommendations.

