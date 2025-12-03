MUSCAT: The Ninth International Symposium on Flash Floods in Wadi Systems began on Tuesday, organised by the Water Research Centre at Sultan Qaboos University in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the Oman Water Society, and Kyoto University of Japan.

This ninth edition of the symposium, spanning two days, focuses on flash floods and dam management. It includes over 76 scientific papers presented by experts and researchers from Oman and 16 other countries.

During his opening speech, Dr Ali bin Khamis al Maktoomi, Director of the Water Research Centre, emphasised that the growing challenges in this field "require continuous collaborative efforts and purposeful scientific research to achieve desired objectives. Developing plans and programmes that promote integration among measures for managing flood risks, enhancing water resources, and preserving their sustainability is crucial."

The symposium delves into topics related to climate changes in the region, such as the rising frequency of weather events like cyclones, tropical storms, and low- pressure systems, along with shifts in rainfall patterns leading to floods that impact urban areas, infrastructure, facilities, and ecological systems.

Current indicators suggest that this rainfall pattern will persist, necessitating the formulation of policies and the adoption of innovative methods and technologies to improve flood management and mitigate their effects on cities, water systems, and the environment. The event also aims to leverage international expertise and experiences in this field.

