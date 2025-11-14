AMMAN — The UN-Habitat and the Dutch embassy in Jordan on Thursday signed a 10-million-euro agreement to implement a project aimed at boosting the resilience of Irbid and Mafraq to flood risks and climate change.

The agreement was signed at the Dutch embassy in the presence of Dutch Ambassador to Jordan Stella Kloth, UN-Habitat Regional Representative Rania Hedeya, and UN-Habitat Jordan Director Dima Abu Diab, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

The four-year project seeks to enhance urban resilience in Irbid and Mafraq municipalities by developing and implementing smart water management systems through green urban infrastructure, focusing on adaptive capacity-building and sustainable water measures.

Building on prior climate adaptation studies conducted by UN-Habitat in Irbid and Mafraq, the initiative aims to translate research into practical actions that directly benefit local communities.

Kloth highlighted the “deep” partnership between Jordan and The Netherlands, saying: “For The Netherlands, water is a key priority in our support to Jordan. We are committed to backing innovative solutions that boost the resilience of cities and communities facing water and climate challenges.”

“Through this project, we are turning flood risks during the rainy season into opportunities for sustainable development and improved water management,” the diplomat added.

Hedeya said that the project “embodies a model of effective partnerships that combine technical expertise and international support to transform climate challenges into opportunities for sustainable urban growth and improved quality of life in Jordanian cities.”

Abu Diab said: “We are proud to continue our partnership with The Netherlands to promote adaptive and sustainable water practices. This project addresses urgent challenges related to disaster risk reduction and water security in northern Jordan as a strategic step towards a safer, more resilient urban future.”

This collaboration builds on the “long-standing” partnership between The Netherlands and UN-Habitat in supporting national efforts to enhance urban climate resilience and develop environmentally sustainable infrastructure that advances the Sustainable Development Goals.

