MUSCAT: The 4th edition of the National Campaign to Raise Awareness on the Risks of Climatic Conditions and Tsunami Waves begins in Muscat today, organised by the National Emergency Management Centre in cooperation with the Civil Aviation Authority, the Ministry of Information, the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority, Muscat Governorate and the Ministry of Education.

The three-day campaign aims to enhance public understanding of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre and provide clear guidance on appropriate actions during emergency situations.

It seeks to build a culture of preparedness, strengthen community response capabilities and reduce human and material losses in the event of climatic disturbances or tsunami risks.

Targeting decision-makers, government and private sector representatives, schools, civil society organisations and local communities, the campaign features meetings, seminars, practical drills, awareness exhibitions and field visits.

Muscat Governorate will issue dedicated awareness bulletins, while an exhibition at the Mall of Oman will highlight key messages on climate hazards and safety measures.

As part of the programme, teams will visit selected schools to conduct training and field exercises focused on hazard management, early warning responses and safe behaviours during emergencies.

The campaign forms part of a broader national effort to improve readiness in governorates most vulnerable to tropical cyclones, tsunamis and climatic fluctuations.

Oman’s geographic location along the Arabian Sea underscores the importance of national preparedness and public awareness in reducing risk and maintaining community safety.

