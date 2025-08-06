Muscat – Environment Authority (EA) and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) have agreed to strengthen cooperation to enhance national preparedness for environmental disasters and climate-related risks.

In a joint meeting held in Muscat on Monday, the two sides discussed Oman’s ongoing efforts to integrate disaster risk reduction into environmental and urban planning, and to build resilience across key sectors. The talks focused on developing strategic partnerships and joint action plans that reinforce the ability of environmental, social and economic systems to respond to future climate challenges.

‘The meeting reaffirmed the importance of building national capacity and preparedness in the face of increasing environmental hazards,’ EA said in a statement, noting that climate change remains a major concern for countries across the region.

On Tuesday, the UNDRR team met officials of the National Emergency Management Centre and were briefed on the emergency management system in Oman and the role of the centre.

The sultanate has taken several steps in recent months to improve disaster risk management, including signing an agreement in May to establish three new emergency centres in Suwaiq, Suhar and Sur — areas historically vulnerable to extreme weather. The centres will serve as safe shelters for people displaced by natural disasters and other emergencies, providing them humanitarian support and essential services.

In June, authorities launched a new electronic platform aimed at enhancing the country’s emergency response capabilities. The digital system is designed to coordinate efforts of multiple government bodies during crises, from early warning to recovery.

The platform links key entities such as the Ministry of Health, Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority and Royal Oman Police, enabling real-time data sharing and faster decision-making. It also connects governorate-level emergency subcommittees and operational centres to streamline national and local coordination.

The UNDRR delegation’s visit reflects Oman’s ongoing efforts to expand international cooperation in disaster risk reduction and environmental sustainability, aligning with goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Both parties committed to continue sharing technical expertise and best practices as Oman works to increase its resilience against future climate shocks and environmental hazards.

