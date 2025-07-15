Muscat – Oman has stepped up preparations for the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to enhance its response to climate change with a three-day workshop in Muscat bringing together national and international experts to chart the path forward.

Titled ‘Adapting to Climate Change’, the workshop has been organised by Environment Authority (EA) and being held in coordination with United Nations Industrial Development Organization. It opened on Monday and is focused on integrating climate risk into national planning and strengthening the adaptation element of Oman’s third Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

Participants include representatives from relevant government agencies and international organisations. Discussions centre on national policies, strategies and financing mechanisms to support implementation of adaptation measures across key sectors.

Maha bint Ali al Balushi, Head of Mitigation and Finance Team in the Climate Affairs Sector at EA, said the workshop marks an important step in Oman’s efforts to build institutional readiness and address climate challenges beyond environmental boundaries. “The workshop aims to double national efforts to address the growing challenges of climate change, which are no longer limited to the environmental aspect but now affect various aspects of sustainable development in Oman.”

The plan is being developed as a strategic framework to identify national priorities, assess vulnerabilities and build resilience across sectors including water, agriculture, health, coastal zones and infrastructure. The process will also support preparation of Oman’s third national report on climate contributions, a key requirement under the Paris Agreement.

Maha said the draft plan for the NAP includes analysis of adaptation gaps, proposed policies and legislation, and the design of an integrated system for managing climate risks.

The workshop will also review technical components of the draft plan, including methods for data collection and climate risk analysis. It aims to align Oman’s national plan with global reporting frameworks, thereby improving access to international climate finance.

On the third Nationally Determined Contributions, Maha said that the preparation is not just an international reporting obligation “but an opportunity to evaluate progress, coordinate across sectors and guide investments towards areas with the highest adaptation needs”.

According to EA, the goal is to develop a responsive and flexible adaptation plan that meets the unique needs of Oman’s diverse geography and economic sectors.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).