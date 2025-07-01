RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that the number of Umrah visas issued to pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom has exceeded 190,000 since the start of the Umrah season on Dhul Hijjah 14, corresponding to June 10, until Monday, June 30.



The ministry facilitated the issuance of Umrah visas through the Nusuk platform. This marks the beginning of a new phase of facilitating the pilgrimage services, in line with the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to enhance the pilgrims’ experience under Saudi Vision 2030.



The ministry confirmed that the issuance of Umrah permits for pilgrims began on Wednesday, June 11, via the Nusuk app, which is the unified digital platform for providing government services to pilgrims and visitors.

The platform enables users to book and issue permits easily, in addition to offering a wide range of digital services to support and enhance the Umrah experience.



The early surge in Umrah visa applications follows a highly successful Hajj season, characterized by streamlined procedures, improved performance, and upgraded technical infrastructure, all contributing to greater efficiency in services provided to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

This reflects the Kingdom's leadership in serving visitors to the Two Holy Mosques and achieving the highest levels of comfort, safety and satisfaction for pilgrims.

