RIYADH — The Heritage Commission revealed that 744 new archaeological sites have been added to the National Antiquities Register, bringing the total to 10,061 across the Kingdom.

This milestone highlights the richness and diversity of Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage and reflects the commission’s continuous commitment to documenting and preserving these sites.



The newly registered sites span various regions of the Kingdom, including Riyadh (253), Makkah (11), Madinah (167), Qassim (30), Eastern Province (13), Asir (64), Tabuk (72), Hail (13), Northern Borders (2), Jazan (23), Najran (86), and Al-Jouf (10).



The registrations comply with the Antiquities, Museums, and Urban Heritage Law, issued by Royal Decree on 9/1/1436 AH, and follow a resolution by the Heritage Commission’s Board of Directors authorizing its CEO to register archaeological and heritage sites. This initiative aims to strengthen protection for sites of historical and cultural value and ensure proper documentation.



Emphasizing that community participation is a key pillar in preserving and promoting the Kingdom’s national heritage, the Heritage Commission called on citizens and residents to support these efforts by reporting unregistered sites via the Balagh platform, official social media channels, or the Unified Security Operations Center at 911.

