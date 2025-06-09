MAKKAH — Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser inspected on Sunday King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to assess its operational readiness for the departure of pilgrims following the completion of their Hajj rituals.



During the visit, the minister reviewed the procedures in place for receiving pilgrims and facilitating their departure, including the workflow in departure lounges, the performance of services and facilities, and overall operational efficiency. The inspection aimed at ensuring a smooth travel experience and deliver top-quality services to pilgrims in line with the highest international standards.



The arrival phase of this year’s Hajj season saw more than 1.4 million pilgrims arrive by air from outside the Kingdom. They traveled on over 10,000 scheduled and chartered international flights via King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. Pilgrims came from 71 countries and 238 destinations, with 11 departure halls designated for their reception.

