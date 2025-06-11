JEDDAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the launch of the Umrah season for the Hijri year 1447, starting Tuesday, June 10, with the opening of visa issuance for those coming from outside the Kingdom.



The ministry confirmed that Umrah permits for the foreign pilgrims will be issued from Wednesday, June 11, through the "Nusuk" app, the unified digital platform for providing government services. The app enables users to book and obtain permits easily, in addition to offering a range of digital services that enhance the experience of Umrah pilgrims.



This marks the beginning of a new season that continues efforts to facilitate the journey of the Umrah pilgrims and realize the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. During the last Umrah season, Saudi Arabia had stopped issuance of Umrah permits in April 2025 and it had set April 29 as the last date for the departure of Umrah pilgrims as it coincided with the beginning of the Hajj Season 2025.



The ministry noted that technical and operational preparations for the new season had begun early, in coordination with relevant authorities, to ensure smooth procedures and continuous improvement.



It also indicated that efforts are ongoing to expand digital and awareness services in multiple languages as well as to provide the highest standards of safety and comfort for Umrah pilgrims, reflecting the Kingdom’s distinguished role in serving visitors to the Two Holy Mosqu

