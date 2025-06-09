Wipro Limited has relocated its Middle East regional headquarters from Al Khobar to Riyadh, according to a press release.

The new office supports Wipro’s growing presence in the region, which includes offices in Riyadh, Al Khobar, Jeddah, and Jubail.

Mohammed Al Robayan, Deputy Minister for Technology at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), commented: “The inauguration of Wipro's new regional headquarters in Riyadh marks a significant milestone that contributes to accelerating the growth of the Kingdom's digital economy.”

Additionally, Wipro recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University (PMU) to establish a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Riyadh.

This partnership aims to expand local talent by securing academic training in advanced technologies, hands-on experience, and access to Wipro's resources.

The CoE will focus on equipping young Saudi nationals with future-ready skills, creating a talent pool that can add value to organizations and the Kingdom.

Vinay Firake, CEO – Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Wipro Limited, said: “This strategic move, combined with our ongoing involvement in supporting the goals of the Kingdom, aligns with our vision of driving sustained growth and a future-ready workforce in the region.”

“This commitment is strengthened by the recent appointment of Mohamed Mousa as our new Managing Director for Wipro Middle East out of our Riyadh headquarters, which will further advance our decades-long presence in the Middle East,” Firake added.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).