Arab Finance: The Egyptian cabinet has approved a request by AMEA Power, a subsidiary of the Al Nowais Group, to revise the commercial operation timeline of the Abydos 2 solar energy project, according to a statement.

Under the new plan, the 1,000-megawatt solar power plant, accompanied by 600 megawatt-hours of energy storage capacity, will be completed in a single phase in June 2026, instead of the previously scheduled two-phase rollout.

The company reaffirmed its full commitment to advancing the project, highlighting its dedication on financial, technical, and ethical fronts to ensuring the successful and timely completion of the facility.