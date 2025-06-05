AMMAN — The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) announced on Tuesday that it witnessed an increase of 5.8 per cent in terms of purchased and sold electricity between 2023 and 2024.

The total volume of purchased electricity reached 22,723 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2024, marking an increase from 21,473GWh the previous year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

This increase was driven by a 22.8 per cent surge in electricity from the Al Attarat oil shale project, a 7.5 per cent increase in renewable energy contributions, and a slight 0.2 per cent rise from conventional generation sources.

Purchases from other sources, including the King Talal Dam and the Indo-Jordan Chemicals Company, decreased by 3.5 per cent, NEPCO said.

Electricity sales climbed to 22,323GWh in 2024, an increase from 21,105GWh in 2023, with distribution companies accounting for a 5.5 per cent increase in sales.

Sales to industrial consumers, including the extractive, transformative, and electric power sectors, rose by 7.2 per cent, while sales to other customers, such as the airport, state television, radio and others, grew by 2.8 per cent.

NEPCO’s report also noted a slight decrease of 0.9 per cent in electricity imports from Egypt, falling from 266.4 to 264.0 megawatt-hours.

The figures also showed that exports surged by 32.6 per cent, reaching 265.8 megawatt-hours.

This increase was due to higher exports to the Jerusalem District Electricity Company, the Trebil border station in Iraq, and the General Company for Electricity Transmission in Iraq.

