Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB) has started the process to delist from the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) following its acquisition by Emirates NBD.

EIB has instructed DFM to suspend trading of its shares from Tuesday, 10 June 2025, “and all remaining EIB shares not already held by ENBD” to be re-registered in the Dubai lender’s name by 13 June.

Emirates NBD has said it will settle any cash consideration due to remaining EIB shareholders through the relevant payment channels.

