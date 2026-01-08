Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi National Company for Building Materials (BIildco) obtained the approval of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to increase its share capital from 300 million shares to 1.50 billion shares.

Following the entry of Abu Dhabi Integrated Investment Holding, the group’s share capital increased by an amount of AED 1.20 billion, according to a bourse disclosure.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2025, the company achieved net revenues amounting to AED 33.62 million, an annual drop from AED 40.98 million.

Total net profits hit AED 5.88 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, versus AED 5.98 million in 9M-24.

