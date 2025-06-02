SHARJAH - The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has implemented a number of development projects and achieved significant progress in enhancing the electricity network across the Central Region.

The upgrades covered both high- and low-voltage networks in more than 15 locations, including Al Dhaid, Mleiha, Al Madam, and Al Batayeh. These efforts come as part of SEWA’s ongoing commitment to improving infrastructure and enhancing the quality of services provided to citizens and residents alike.

Khalifa Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Director of SEWA’s Central Region Department, stated that electricity network development projects are ongoing in the region. Over the past few months, the Authority has carried out electrical cable extensions totalling 81.7 kilometres as part of a broader infrastructure modernisation plan.

The initiative includes replacing large portions of the existing network with higher-efficiency cables capable of greater load capacity, which contributes to reducing energy loss and improving the efficiency and stability of the power grid.

He noted that power has been connected to more than 45 projects across residential, agricultural, industrial, and governmental areas. This comes in response to the increasing demand for electricity, especially in regions witnessing rapid urban and economic growth.

As part of its strategic plan to enhance service quality and ensure the reliability of electricity supply, SEWA has started installing new substations in multiple locations. A comprehensive plan has also been initiated to eliminate overhead power lines in the region and replace them with underground cables. Work is currently underway to implement this vital project across the Central Region.

Among the key government projects recently connected to the electricity network are the Dairy Farm, Sharjah Safari, Friday Market, Wheat Farm, Jubail Market, University of Al Dhaid, Falconers Club, Wildlife Museum, Al Dhaid Mosque, Al Sahwa School, Nizwa School, and several other developments.

He affirmed that the Authority remains committed to the continuous improvement of its services according to the highest technical standards, in line with Sharjah’s vision to support infrastructure development, achieve sustainable growth, and provide reliable and safe electricity services to all sectors.