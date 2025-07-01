UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU) will develop solar projects worth 300 megawatts (MW) in Madagascar, with a confirmed 50 MW project to commence initially.



The 50MW solar plant will be located in Moramanga and will be complemented by a 25 MWh battery energy storage system, the company said in a statement on Monday.



GSU, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Resources Investment Company, signed an agreement with Madagascar’s Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons for the approved project.



A power purchase agreement (PPA) will be signed later with JIRAMA, Madagascar's national utility.



The solar project will enhance the Antananarivo Interconnected Network and reduce reliance on fossil fuels upon its completion within 12 months.



The second agreement outlines the intent of both parties to collaborate on developing additional projects of up to 250 MW following detailed feasibility studies, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

