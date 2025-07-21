Acwa Power has signed key project agreements with the Government of Senegal for the Grande-Côte seawater desalination project.

The project, powered by renewable energy, is set to secure up to 400,000 m³ of potable water per day for Dakar and its surrounding areas.

With a total investment of approximately $800 million, the Grande-Côte Project represents the largest desalination initiative ever undertaken in West Africa.

The project will be delivered in two phases, each providing 200,000 m³/day of desalinated water.

Financial close is expected to be achieved by 2026 and full commercial operations by 2031.

The Grande-Côte Project is structured as a long-term partnership with SONES, aiming to strengthen Senegal's water infrastructure and resilience.

Its full reliance on green electricity, sourced from Senegal's national grid through a dedicated supply agreement with state-owned electricity company SENELEC, positions it as one of the few large-scale desalination plants globally to operate entirely on renewable energy.

Raad Al Saady, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Acwa Power, commented: "The signing of these crucial agreements for the Grande-Côte seawater desalination project underscores Acwa Power's unwavering commitment to sustainable development and our role as a trusted partner in addressing global water challenges. We are incredibly proud to collaborate with the Government of Senegal and SONES to bring this vital infrastructure to fruition, securing a sustainable water future for Dakar and its communities, and setting a new benchmark for environmentally responsible desalination worldwide."

The signing ceremony, held at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, saw the formalisation of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) contract and the Accord de Soutien de l'État or Government Support Agreement (GSA).

