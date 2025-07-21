Saudi Arabia - Shandong Electric Power Construction Corporation No. 3 (Sepco3), a subsidiary of China Electric Power Construction Corporation has awarded the EPC contract for the 700MW Yanbu Wind Energy Project.

The agreement for Yanbu (YAN) wind power project was signed with a consortium led by Japan's Marubeni Corporation under the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP).

Located in Madinah Province, the Round 4 YAN wind power project has a unit capacity of 700MW.

Sepco3 said it is another breakthrough green energy achievement made by the company in the Saudi market. This project is the third large-scale wind power project undertaken by Sepco3 in Saudi Arabia after the construction of the Saudi Alghat 600MW wind power EPC project and the Waad Shamal 500MW wind power EPC project.

The implementation of this project will provide strong support for Saudi Arabia to achieve the strategic goal of “renewable energy accounting for about 50% by 2030”, and it is of great strategic significance to help Saudi Arabia improve the economic benefits of power generation and promote the optimization of Saudi Arabia’s energy structure.

