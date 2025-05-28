Egypt - Karim Badawi, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, officially inaugurated the new integrated operations center for Saudi Arabian energy company TAQA, located in Cairo’s Katameya district.

The center will serve as a key hub for managing the company’s activities in Egypt and the broader region, and is positioned to become a launchpad for TAQA’s expansion across Africa.

The initiative capitalizes on Egypt’s strategic advantages — including its robust infrastructure, competitive logistics, and geographic location — to strengthen regional energy cooperation and attract international investment.

TAQA, a leading provider of services to oil production sites and the wider energy sector, leverages innovation, technology, and sustainable practices to advance its mission.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior energy officials, including Tamer Idris, Vice Chairperson for Production at the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC); Mohamed Radwan, Vice Chairperson of Ganoub El Wadi Holding Company (GANOPE) for Agreements and Exploration and Director of the Egypt Upstream Gateway (EUG); TAQA Chairperson Khaled Noah; Amir Nassim, Vice President of Operations; Hossam Abou Seif, Vice President for Africa and Iraq; and Moataz Serag, Egypt Country Director. Executives from production companies and international energy firms operating in Egypt were also present.

During the opening, Minister Badawi reaffirmed the depth of historic ties between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the flourishing energy partnership between the two nations. He commended Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman for his pivotal role in strengthening bilateral cooperation, highlighting his remarks at the recent Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES) as a testament to the strength of the relationship.

Welcoming TAQA’s expanded presence in Egypt, Badawi noted that the new center reflects the company’s serious commitment to investing in and operating within the country.

“We are unlocking the full potential of Egypt’s energy sector and the region,” he said. “The ministry’s six strategic pillars pave the way for broad cooperation with TAQA — from boosting production through advanced technologies and supporting mining, to renewable energy, emissions reduction, enhanced safety systems, and energy efficiency — all while bolstering regional collaboration with Saudi Arabia.”

TAQA Chairperson Khaled Noah described the center as a milestone in the company’s development and a model of successful partnership with Egypt. He emphasized TAQA’s commitment to investing in the country’s energy sector, especially in developing solutions to reduce carbon emissions — where Egypt is at the forefront of the company’s initiatives.

Noah praised Egypt’s forward-looking energy strategy, highlighting TAQA’s role in channeling investments, creating jobs, and providing advanced technological services to support the nation’s energy goals.

Attendees also received a comprehensive briefing on the center’s capabilities, which include the use of advanced technologies in energy operations, equipment design and maintenance, and a specialized training facility to support workforce development.

