The MultiChoice Group today proudly released its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report for the financial year ended March 2025. The report underscores the company’s enduring commitment to sustainability, community empowerment, responsible governance, and inclusive growth across Africa.

More than just a review of milestones, the report charts a clear course for a future where purpose and progress work hand in hand to enrich lives and safeguard the continent’s cultural, environmental, and economic legacy.

“At MultiChoice, our mission has always gone beyond entertainment,” said Litlhare Moteetee-Murendo, head of corporate affairs at MultiChoice. “We believe in being a catalyst for meaningful change. Whether it’s through protecting our environment, nurturing local talent, creating jobs, or fighting piracy, our ESG approach is deeply rooted in the belief that a better tomorrow starts with what we do today.”

MultiChoice’s ESG strategy is guided by its alignment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a targeted focus on goals where it can drive measurable impact from clean energy and quality education to decent work, gender equality, and climate action. This report provides in-depth insight into how the group’s policies and programmes are delivering tangible benefits across its operating markets.

Environment

Africa is among the region’s most vulnerable to climate change, yet it also holds immense potential for green innovation. MultiChoice recognises its responsibility to reduce its environmental impact and actively contribute to the continent’s sustainability journey. Its environmental strategy rests on four foundational pillars: strategic partnerships, conservation of natural resources, solutions that enhance environmental performance, and minimising the company’s operational footprint.

A highlight of the year was MultiChoice’s continued partnership with The Earthshot Prize, the world’s most prestigious environmental award launched by Prince William. As a proud member of the Earthshot Prize Global Alliance, MultiChoice helped bring this global celebration of environmental innovation to African soil for the very first time. The 2024 Earthshot Prize ceremony, held in Cape Town and broadcast live on MultiChoice platforms, showcased groundbreaking solutions aimed at healing the planet. The event not only spotlighted global innovations but also amplified the voice of African changemakers.

To date, Africa has made notable impact towards environmental sustainability:



- 10 African Earthshot Prize finalists since 2021.



- Three African winners, including two announced in 2024: Keep It Cool (Kenya) and GAYO (Ghana).



- 950+ African nominees since inception, with nearly 400 in 2024 alone.



- £6m in partnerships raised last year to support environmental entrepreneurship and innovation on the continent.

Beyond the ceremony, Earthshot Week included a Fellowship Retreat and year-long support programmes that provided each finalist with resources, technical assistance, mentorship, and access to a global ecosystem of investors and philanthropists. This partnership reflects MultiChoice’s belief in Africa-led climate solutions and its role in scaling innovations that can change the world.

Social

MultiChoice’s social investments are designed to uplift communities, promote equity, and build future-facing industries across the continent. Through flagship programmes in sports development, storytelling, and skills training, the company empowers individuals to unlock opportunities and reach their full potential.

Empowering local talent through storytelling

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) continues to be a cornerstone of creative skills development in Africa. In FY25, MTF celebrated the graduation of 86 young filmmakers, bringing the total number of industry-ready graduates to 486 since inception. Working in partnership with organisations such as Zee World, Sony, Mastercard Foundation, and local government institutions, the initiative provides hands-on training, masterclasses, and critical exposure to real-world production environments.

Elevating girls in sports

The DStv Schools Netball Challenge proved to be one of the year’s standout community initiatives. In 2024, over 2,800 high schools participated in the tournament, involving more than 28,000 schoolgirls from cluster stages to national finals. The Ubuntu Stream saw Khombindlela High School from KZN emerge victorious and later named School of the Year at the KZN Sports Awards. In the Botho Stream, Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool defended its 2023 title, showcasing the depth and consistency of talent development.

Let’s Play multipurpose sports fields

Through the Let’s Play initiative, MultiChoice has installed multipurpose sports fields at schools in underserved communities. To date, over 140,000 learners have benefited from these facilities. In FY25, over 250 teachers completed the Premier Skills Teacher Training Programme, a joint initiative with the English Premier League to build capacity in delivering effective physical education.

10 years of the DStv Diski Challenge

Over the last decade, the DStv Diski Challenge has become an essential pipeline for local football talent. More than 350 players have progressed to Premiership clubs, and over 260 have represented South Africa in junior and senior national teams. In FY2025 alone:



- 23 of the 46 players who helped the U17 and U20 teams qualify for the FIFA World Cups came from Diski Challenge teams.



- 19 players were promoted to the premiership, including rising star Mbekezele Mbokazi of Orlando Pirates.

The 10th season of the Diski Challenge demonstrated its crucial role in talent development and national team success, as both the U17 and U20 sides qualified for the AFCON, a gateway to the World Cup.

Governance

MultiChoice holds itself to the highest standards of corporate governance and ethical conduct, ensuring that trust remains central to its relationship with stakeholders. A key governance priority continues to be the intensification of efforts to combat piracy and illegal content retransmission, issues that threaten not only company revenues but the broader media and creative industries across Africa.

Piracy is not just a legal challenge. It undermines local content creators, discourages investment, and distorts the entertainment economy. In response, MultiChoice spearheaded multi-jurisdictional collaborations through the Partners Against Piracy (PAP) initiative. In FY25 alone:



- Over 155 successful anti-piracy raids conducted.



- 4,351 illegal networks shut down.



- 107 individuals arrested across the continent.

PAP’s international footprint continues to expand, with Ethiopia becoming a focal point in 2024. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between MultiChoice Africa, the Ethiopian Ministry of Culture and Sport, and the Ethiopian Intellectual Property Authority to enhance IP enforcement and preserve the country's rich cultural legacy.

With increasingly sophisticated digital tools, MultiChoice is tracking and dismantling pirate operations while educating consumers about the dangers of illegal streaming. This dual approach of enforcement and awareness is vital to preserving the integrity of Africa’s creative industries.

Economic contribution

MultiChoice’s economic contribution goes well beyond direct employment. Its enterprise development initiatives, skills-building programmes, and inclusive procurement practices create ripple effects that stimulate economic activity and uplift historically disadvantaged communities.

Through the MultiChoice Innovation Fund, the company has supported 79 black-owned businesses, with at least 50% black-female ownership, with over R410m in loans, grants, and business development support. This initiative has already created more than 1,000 jobs, reinforcing the company’s role in nurturing the next generation of African entrepreneurs.

Since its partnership with the Youth Employment Service (YES), MultiChoice has facilitated the creation of 1,980 jobs for young South Africans. These roles offer more than work experience; they provide a gateway to permanent employment and economic mobility.

As Africa’s leading entertainment platform, MultiChoice recognises the unique position it holds, not just to entertain, but to empower, educate, and enable.

“With each programme, each graduate, and each innovation we support, we are actively shaping a more resilient and inclusive Africa,” said Murendo. “Our ESG commitments are not an add-on, they are fundamental to who we are and how we do business.”

The full ESG Report is available at www.multichoice.com. It provides a comprehensive look into the company’s impact across environmental, social, and governance metrics, and the stories of people and communities who have been empowered along the way.



