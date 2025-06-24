MUSCAT: Veolia, a global leader in environmental solutions, has rolled out its GreenUp 2027 strategic programme in Oman, showcasing three major projects that embody the company’s commitment to sustainable development and innovation in waste, water, and energy management. The initiative strengthens Veolia’s position as a key player in supporting Oman’s Vision 2040 and the Sultanate of Oman’s broader shift towards a low-carbon, resource-efficient economy.

PIONEERING BIOGAS-TO-ENERGY FROM LANDFILLS

At the core of Veolia’s waste management strategy is the transformation of the Barka and Al Multaqa landfills into advanced facilities featuring biogas-to-energy systems—the first of their kind in the Gulf. The Barka landfill, the largest in Oman, receives close to 1 million tonnes of municipal waste annually, while Al Multaqa processes around 380,000 tonnes.

Over the past decade, Veolia has managed these sites for Oman Environmental Services Holding (be’ah), ensuring high environmental standards through leachate treatment, daily cover, and biogas collection for flaring. Under the GreenUp 2027 programme, these sites are now being equipped to capture and convert landfill gas into 1.08 MW of renewable energy, enough to partially power local operations.

By reaching a compaction rate of 1 ton per cubic metre, Veolia maximises landfill capacity while cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The contract includes engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) services, initially set for two years and subject to extension. A workforce of 32 staff supports the project.

RIMA WETLANDS: A NATURE-BASED OILFIELD WASTEWATER SOLUTION

In partnership with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), Veolia is spearheading one of the region’s most innovative wastewater treatment projects at the Rima oilfield in southern Oman. Spread across 25 km², the Rima Wetlands use natural wetlands integrated with physical and biological treatment processes to handle 66,000 cubic metres of oily produced water daily.

This solution not only lowers operational costs but also reduces CO₂ emissions by 48,000 tonnes per year, compared to traditional disposal methods. Operational since 2022 and now at 71% utilisation, the 20-year Design-Build-Own-Operate (DBOO) project is also creating a thriving wildlife habitat, highlighting the project’s broader environmental impact. The Rima Wetlands are manned by a dedicated team of 17 staff.

SOLAR-POWERED WATER SECURITY IN SUR

Water sustainability forms another pillar of GreenUp 2027. In the eastern city of Sur, Veolia operates one of the Sultanate’s most vital water infrastructure assets — the Sur Desalination Plant, which integrates one of Oman’s largest solar farms dedicated to water production. The plant supplies over 600,000 residents in the Sharqiyah region and is contracted under a 27-year Build-Own-Operate agreement with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company.

Since becoming operational in 2007, the plant has produced more than 400 million cubic metres of potable water, powered increasingly by renewable sources. The facility boasts advanced reverse osmosis (RO) technology, including smart membranes and Veolia’s proprietary Barrel Pilot system, which boosts energy efficiency. Its high operational reliability (82% uptime) and international certifications (ISO 9001, 14001, 5001 and OHSAS 18001) underscore its strategic importance in meeting Oman’s water security and clean energy goals.

GREENUP AND OMAN VISION 2040: A SHARED AGENDA

Veolia’s GreenUp 2027 strategy dovetails with Oman’s Vision 2040 and the National Energy Strategy, which targets 30% renewable energy by 2030. Each of the three cornerstone projects not only meets immediate service demands but also helps build circular economy models and climate resilience across key sectors.

By leveraging innovation in environmental engineering and long-term partnerships with public entities like be’ah, PDO, and Nama, Veolia is positioning itself as a catalyst for Oman’s green transition. Through GreenUp 2027, the company reaffirms its global mission: to resource the world — and in Oman’s case, to do so sustainably and strategically.

