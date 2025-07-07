Sohar –The hazardous materials team of the Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) in North Al Batinah governorate swiftly responded to a sulfur dioxide (SO₂) gas leak at a laboratory belonging to a private company in the Wilayat of Sohar.

The team successfully contained the incident, preventing any injuries or wider environmental impact. Authorities confirmed that the leak was managed safely and all protocols were followed to neutralize the harmful substance.

Sulfur dioxide is a toxic gas known for its harmful effects on health and the environment, especially when encountered in high concentrations or prolonged exposure.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the site to ensure ongoing safety, and they urge companies handling hazardous materials to maintain strict safety standards.

