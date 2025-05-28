Muscat – Oman’s electricity sector is undergoing a major transformation with Nama Group announcing renewable energy projects and digital upgrades aimed at reducing emissions, improving efficiency and enhancing grid reliability.

At its annual media briefing on Tuesday, senior officials announced that over RO1bn will be invested in expanding clean energy and digitalising the network, including a nationwide rollout of smart meters and upgrades to power transmission systems.

Said bin Khalaf al Abri, General Manager of Planning and Project Development at Nama Power and Water Procurement Company, said two solar projects – Ibri 3 (500MW) and Al Kamil (280MW) – have been tendered and are expected to be awarded this year. He added that the prequalification process for five wind projects has been completed. Proposals have already been invited for two, with all five scheduled to be awarded in 2025. “Our goal is to raise the share of contracted renewable capacity to 30% of total contracted electricity by 2030,” he said.

Sultan al Rawahi, General Manager of Load Dispatch Centre at Oman Electricity Transmission Company, said the country has built 116 power stations, including 17 high-voltage stations operating at 400kV. “The network now operates at 99.9% reliability, meeting global benchmarks,” he said.

Rawahi said more than 75% of conventional meters have been replaced with smart ones, with full conversion targeted by end-2025. “This shift has helped reduce electricity loss to less than 8% for the first time in our history,” he said.

Salem bin Saeed al Kamyani, CEO of Nama Electricity Distribution Company, informed that a mobile app now allows customers to monitor usage, receive top-ups and manage electric loads. “This is part of our ongoing push to make electricity management more efficient and accessible,” he said.

In the water sector, Ali bin Issa Shamas, CEO of Nama Dhofar Services, said over 22mn m3 of treated water is produced annually. He added that RO137mn worth of infrastructure tenders have been awarded, including plans to raise sewage coverage in Salalah from 76% to 95% before the end of 2025.

