Salalah: As Dhofar welcomes tens of thousands of visitors during the annual Khareef season, local health authorities have stepped up emergency preparedness and medical service delivery across the governorate to ensure visitor safety and rapid response in case of health emergencies.

Dr Hani Al-Qadhi, Director General of Health Services in Dhofar Governorate, confirmed that the Ministry of Health has activated a comprehensive action plan this year that includes public awareness campaigns, infrastructure upgrades, and expanded cooperation with private hospitals.

“We have launched public health exhibitions and outreach activities in major shopping centres to raise awareness among citizens and tourists about seasonal illnesses and how to deal with them,” Dr Al-Qadhi said. “The aim is to equip the public with information and connect them with health services efficiently, especially during emergencies.”

Unified Ambulance Command Centre Operational in Salalah

In a first for the governorate, a Unified Ambulance Centre has been established in Salalah. This facility consolidates emergency response coordination under one roof, allowing for more effective control over ambulance dispatch routes and response times.

“Previously, services were scattered across various health centres,” Dr Al-Qadhi explained. “Now, with this centralised unit, we can monitor calls in real-time and direct ambulances where they are most urgently needed, with improved speed and efficiency.”

Stronger Public–Private Health Integration

To handle the seasonal influx of visitors, the Ministry has intensified collaboration with private sector hospitals to ensure continuity of care across Dhofar.

“We’ve coordinated with all licensed private hospitals in the governorate to support the public system,” he said. “This is especially important given the large number of visitors during the peak weeks of July and August.”

In 2024, more than 1.04 million people visited Dhofar during the Khareef season, many travelling long distances by road. Authorities expect similar or higher numbers this year, with tourism, climate, and cultural events drawing visitors from across the GCC.

Special Attention for Chronic and Emergency Cases

Recognising the needs of vulnerable groups, the Health Directorate has rolled out support services for those with chronic illnesses. A media committee has been formed to inform visitors—particularly patients who rely on regular medications—about how to store, access, or replace their prescriptions while in Dhofar.

Additional dialysis services have been launched at Taqah Hospital, with extended operating hours in both the morning and evening to accommodate visiting kidney patients.

Medical Staff Reinforcements Along Entry Routes

Emergency teams and medical staff have also been deployed along the main entry routes into the governorate, including highway checkpoints and border gates, as part of a proactive plan to deal with accidents or sudden health emergencies.

“This includes preparing for cardiac emergencies, trauma cases, or road accidents along the 1,000-km Muscat–Salalah highway,” Dr Al-Qadhi added. “We’ve reinforced all key hospitals along the route to absorb potential spikes in emergency cases.”

Authorities continue to advise motorists to drive cautiously and follow traffic regulations while travelling to Salalah, especially amid the high volume of vehicles during the holiday period.

“We hope everyone enjoys a safe and healthy Khareef season,” Dr Al-Qadhi said. “But we also urge the public to remain alert and prioritise safety—it is a shared responsibility.”

