SALALAH: Amid the surge in tourism activity during Khareef Dhofar 2025, mobile laboratory teams are continuing intensive field inspections of fuel pumps across the governorate to ensure accuracy of quantities and quality of service for consumers.

According to the inspection teams, the campaign has so far covered 45 fuel stations across Dhofar, comprising 210 fuel dispensers. A total of 429 technical checks have been carried out to verify calibration and compliance with approved standards, resulting in violations being recorded at four stations, with legal action taken in accordance with regulations.

The campaign is part of an expanded monitoring plan during the Khareef season, when fuel demand increases due to heightened tourism and economic activity. The aim is to strengthen field supervision, safeguard consumer rights, and maintain uninterrupted service delivery.

Authorities confirmed that inspections will continue throughout the season, with intensified checks and prompt response to any complaints, ensuring all stations comply with technical and quality standards.

