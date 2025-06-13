Tunis – Tunisia is hosting the first MENA Region “One Health” Conference on June 14 and 15, with the participation of 17 regional countries and 40 high-level officials, including 10 ministers representing health, agriculture, and environment sectors, as well as directors-general, ministry representatives, and UN officials, announced Hechmi Louzir, president of the conference’s scientific committee.

The conference will also bring together representatives from international organisations such as the World Bank (the event’s funder), the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

During a press conference held Thursday at the Pasteur Institute of Tunis, Louzir emphasised that this event presents a key opportunity to enhance regional and international cooperation in tackling emerging pandemics and diseases through a unified approach linking health, environment, and agriculture sectors.

He noted that Tunisia will propose the "Carthage Declaration for One Health," a joint pact between health, agriculture, and environment ministries, which has already been shared with participating countries.

The declaration aims to establish core principles of the "One Health" approach through collective stakeholder engagement.

"The adoption of this declaration by conference participants is expected," he added.

Louzir highlighted that the "One Health" approach has become essential, given that over 70% of human diseases originate from animals.

Hosting this conference in Tunisia will help produce concrete recommendations and develop effective strategies to combat pandemics, he said.

Abderrazek Bouzouita, Director-General of Health at the Ministry of Health, stressed that the "One Health" approach will unify efforts and policies at national, regional, and international levels, especially as climate change and new diseases threaten ecosystems.

He added that the conference aims to strengthen partnerships, **share expertise and produce a joint declaration to implement decisions across sectors.

Wahib Mehri, Director-General of Veterinary Services at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources, emphasised the need for a dedicated structure to ensure coordination between health, agriculture, and environment ministries, enabling real-time data sharing to prevent disease outbreaks.

Mosbah Abaza, Director-General of Sustainable Development at the Ministry of Environment, pointed out the interconnectedness of environmental, agricultural, and health systems, warning that disruptions in one sector can severely impact others.

The ministry plays a key role in "One Health" through wastewater treatment, waste management, and coastal protection initiatives, he said.

