The Federal Government has announced a 60 per cent increase in Nigeria’s health budget, describing it as a reflection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to revitalising the health sector and improving the lives of citizens.

Speaking at the ongoing 2025 Joint Annual Health Sector Review (JAR) in Abuja, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said the reforms being implemented under the Renewed Hope Agenda are already yielding measurable results.

According to Pate, the administration plans to raise ₦150 billion over the next two years to finance vaccine procurement, epidemic preparedness, and strengthen the country’s health security architecture.

“We are proud to report that 84 percent of key health reform indicators are on track. Maternal deaths have declined by 17 percent and newborn deaths by 12 percent across 172 high-burden LGAs. This is progress we must sustain,” the minister said.

He noted that 35 States now conduct annual health reviews, while all 36 States and the FCT have operational health plans aligned with national priorities. Over 15,000 new health workers have been recruited, 435 primary healthcare facilities revitalised, and access to skilled birth attendants increased by 33 percent.

Visits to facilities funded through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) have risen from 10 million in early 2024 to 45 million by mid-2025, he said. Immunisation coverage for measles, yellow fever, and HPV vaccines has also improved, alongside a 10 percent increase in family planning uptake.

Pate further disclosed that citizen trust in government health reforms has climbed to 55 per cent, while patient satisfaction now stands at 74 per cent.

“The President has approved over ₦50 billion to clear outstanding allowances and address workforce challenges that have persisted for years. This reflects a sincere commitment to rebuilding trust within the health workforce,” he added.

The Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Finance, Wale Edun, noted that the 2025 federal health budget grew by nearly 60 percent, with the BHCPF rising from ₦131.5 billion in 2024 to ₦299 billion in 2026.

“This increase marks a significant step in restoring confidence in Nigeria’s health system. The sector’s share of the national budget has grown from just over 3 percent to 5.2 percent,” Edun stated.

He said the improved allocation was part of government’s broader strategy to stabilise the economy, remove distortions, and prioritise social sectors like health and education.

“Distortions are being removed, the economy is stabilising, and social sectors are benefiting significantly. States and Local Governments must also commit a greater share of their revenues to health,” he emphasised.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, highlighted that Nigeria’s low revenue-to-GDP ratio—below 8 percent since 2007—remains a key barrier to growth.

He said the Tinubu administration is addressing the challenge through improved revenue mobilisation and the development of a new 2026–2050 National Development Plan, which integrates health, education, and human capital development.

“Through the World Bank-supported ward-level mapping, all 8,809 wards across 774 LGAs will have coordinated health plans feeding into State and national priorities. This will enhance accountability and improve results at the grassroots,” Bagudu said.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Adekunle Salako, said the Renewed Hope Agenda is transforming Nigeria’s health landscape through infrastructure upgrades, workforce expansion, and digital innovation.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a promise; it is a covenant to safeguard the health of our people,” Salako declared.

He disclosed that the government has implemented over 500 high-impact projects, established 13 tertiary institutions, six cancer centres of excellence, and rolled out 21 strategic policies driving health system reforms.

Salako noted that full implementation of the National Health Sector Renewal and Investment Initiative (NHSRII) could save Nigeria ₦4.8 trillion annually from preventable diseases and retain ₦850 billion currently lost to medical tourism.

Delivering a goodwill message, Dr. Mohammed Lecky, Chairperson of the Health Sector Reform Coalition (HSRC), commended the government for the 60 percent budget rise but urged that funds be released and effectively utilised.

“We must not be celebrating increases of budget on paper alone but in releases and utilisation,” Lecky warned.

He expressed concern over the decline in external health aid by as much as 40 percent compared to 2023, which he said has disrupted critical health services, including immunisation, maternal care, and disease surveillance.

“The BHCPF has become an anchor for reforms across all levels of government, showing what is possible when funds are made available. However, the sector still needs significantly more money,” he said.

Lecky also called for innovative financing, stronger accountability mechanisms, and sustained collaboration between government and civil society to achieve equitable access to healthcare.

“Health is still not a very high political and funding priority. We all, especially the CSOs, have a huge responsibility to advocate for more funds and ensure every naira counts,” he said.

