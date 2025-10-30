Doha - With funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is implementing a project to improve and scale up the quality of health services for Rohingya refugees and the host community in Bangladesh.

Under the project, QRCS operates Bangladesh Red Crescent Society’s (BDRCS) field hospital in Cox’s Bazar, to provide comprehensive medical services for camp residents and the host community, helping enhance the quality of health care and reduce morbidity and mortality rates.

Since the project’s launch in March 2025, the field hospital has provided more than 40,000 medical consultations and received approximately 24,000 inpatients and outpatients, most of whom came from the Rohingya refugee camps.

The Epidemic Emergency Preparedness and Response Centre (EPRC) performed hundreds of screenings for serious infectious diseases, mainly dengue fever (with more than 150 confirmed cases), managed hundreds of acute diarrhoea cases, and investigated suspected cholera cases.

As part of the expansion plans, QRCS supplied and installed a fully equipped dental clinic, as a significant asset for the field hospital, addressing a real gap in oral and dental health services at camps and providing the host community with specialised diagnostic and treatment services.

Also, 10 new medical beds were supplied to the maternity ward, raising its total capacity by 50% to 30 beds, which will bolster maternal and child health services and respond to the growing demand for obstetric services

In cooperation with BDRCS, the representation mission of QRCS in Bangladesh held a coordination meeting with health care stakeholders, to improve early detection of symptoms and reduce the spread of infectious diseases.

Attended by 50 local community members, public health workers, and EPRC’s team, the meeting discussed ways to enhance inter-agency health collaboration and streamline epidemic response and infection control efforts.

Another orientation session was held for health professionals on EPRC’s information management system and capacity-building. The training covered key topics, including data quality principles (accuracy, timeliness, comprehensiveness, and reliability), DHIS2 and EWARS reports, quality assurance and common challenges, and ethical considerations and data protection in emergency health responses.

QRCS and BDRCS co-organised a two-day training workshop on the prevention, control, and treatment of dengue fever for the benefit of 36 health care providers from the field hospital and neighbouring health centres.

This initiative came in response to the sharp rise in dengue fever cases, exceeding as many as 24,000 infections and 100 deaths since the beginning of the year, which indicates an urgent need to back frontline medical response capacity.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

