Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the expansion of the Al Majmaah Sewage Treatment Plant in in Al Majmaah in the second quarter, a source aware of the details said.

The tender was issued on 19 March 2025 with bid submissions closing on 24 April 2025.

The project, located in Al Majmaah Governorate, involves the expansion of an existing sewage treatment facility

“The contract is expected to be awarded in June 2025,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that the project is scheduled to be completed by December 2027.

He said the project value, as per his own estimates, is $65 million.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

