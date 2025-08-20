The Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) is actively working on several key projects, including the Al Hamriyah Independent Water Desalination Plant, which can produce up to 90 million gallons of water daily.

Engineer Faisal Al Serkal, who leads the Water Department at SEWA, stated that the authority is developing several key projects. These include three pumping stations and nine water storage reservoirs that will hold a total of 180 million gallons. These facilities will be located in the areas of Al Zubair, Al Badi’, and Al Burair. Additionally, SEWA is constructing main water pipelines that stretch approximately 245 kilometres.

Altogether, these projects will cost around AED4 billion and will help improve the water supply system in Sharjah, ensuring that treated water can be effectively delivered to Sharjah and the Central Region.

One specific project that has already begun is the construction of a major water pipeline connecting Al Houma to Al Falaj station. This pipeline will be 1,600 mm in diameter and 8 km long, with an estimated cost of around AED105.5 million. It is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

This pipeline is part of a larger network of transmission lines that, when completed, will stretch 77 km from Al Hamriyah plant to Al Falaj station, costing around AED645 million. Contractors are already on board to carry out the work for the reservoirs and pumping stations. The individual costs for the projects at Al Zubair, Al Badi’, and Al Burair are estimated at AED505 million, AED460 million, and AED446.85 million, respectively. The entire project is set to be completed by the third quarter of 2027.