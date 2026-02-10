PHOTO
SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI: Indian state refiner Bharat Petroleum bought two million barrels of Oman and al-Shaheen crude from Vitol, traders said on Tuesday.
Price of the oil to be delivered in April to early-May was at a premium of about $2 per barrel to April Dubai price, they said.
Indian refiners are avoiding Russian oil purchases for delivery in April and are expected to stay away from such trades for longer, refining and trade sources said, a move that could help New Delhi seal a trade pact with Washington.
Indian Oil Corp bought six million barrels of crude from West Africa and the Middle East via tenders. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd on Monday also issued a tender seeking for one to two million barrels of oil. (Reporting by Siyi Liu in Singapore and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)