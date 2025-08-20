Turner & Townsend has been appointed by Abu Dhabi-based TAQA Transmission (previously known as TRANSCO) to provide programme management consultancy services to support the retirement of an existing power generating plant located east of Abu Dhabi.

The facility, which encompasses 1,640 megawatts (MW) capacity and 1,200MVA high-voltage substation, will be decommissioned in 2029, the firm said in a press statement.

It will be replaced by a new plant which will support the integration of solar and nuclear power into the Abu Dhabi grid.

According to the statememt, Turner & Townsend will establish a Programme Management Office (PMO) and provide strategic support to expand and facilitate a comprehensive and sustainable upgrade of the power transmission and distribution infrastructure in the region. This will enable the construction of new grid and switching stations and substations, cable corridors and cable works, capacitor banks, and high voltage overhead lines.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

