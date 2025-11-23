Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy is expected to award the contract for the construction and installation of three 132/11kV primary substations and associated XLPE cable works in the first quarter of 2026, according to a source.

The project covers the design, supply, construction, and commissioning of substations GOGL A, GOGL B and GOGL C, including power cables and accessories.

“The ministry is expected to award the contract in February 2026, with project completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The tender issued in May 2025. Bid submissions, originally due on 12 August 2025, was postponed twice to 9 September and 7 October 2025, and thereafter to 28 October 2025.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.