Sustained Infrastructure Holding Company (SISCO) said one of its subsidiaries has received an operation and maintenance (O&M) of water network contract worth 133.5 million Saudi riyal ($35.60 million) in Madinah from the state-run National Water Company (NWC).

International Water Distribution Co. (Tawzea) will undertake the O&M services of water distribution networks and transmission pipelines across all related facilities, including main and secondary pipelines, reservoirs, pumping stations, and various types of valves, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The additional work scope includes the O&M of well systems, transmission pipelines, and related facilities, such as main and secondary pipelines, reservoirs, pumping stations, and valve systems.



The contract term is 36 months, the statement said, adding that the financial impact of the contract will be reflected in the first quarter of 2026.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

