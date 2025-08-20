Egypt is planning to build another submarine power cable to Jordan with a capacity of 2,000 megawatts (MW) to supply electricity to Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, a Saudi news network reported on Tuesday.

The project will be completed in 2029 and will quadruple the present power supply to Jordan, Asharq Business said, quoting an Egyptian government source.

“Egypt is planning to export electricity to Iraq, Syria and Lebanon via a submarine cable to Jordan with a capacity of 2,000 MW..the project is still under study,” the report said.

It added that the new cable would start from Taba town in South Sinai and stretch to the Gulf of Aqaba on the Red Sea.

The project is expected to be completed within 30 months, the report said, noting that Egypt is preparing to invite consultancy bids for the project.

According to the report, Egypt is already linked to Jordan via a 500 MW capacity submarine cable which was built in 1999.

Construction is underway on a 3GW interconnection project between Egypt and Saudi Arabia at an estimated cost of $1.8 billion

