Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy is expected to award the contract for the Al-Shaqaya (Z) Main Transformer Station and associated facilities in the fourth quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details.

The contract covers the construction, supply, and installation of 11/132/400 kV main transformer station to support Kuwait’s renewable energy programme.

The tender was issued on 5 July 2025 with a submission deadline of 5 August 2025.

“The contract award is scheduled for October 2025,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that the facility is planned for completion in the second quarter of 2027.

