H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, today launched Dubai Mallathon, a community-driven initiative aimed at promoting public health by encouraging all members of society to engage in daily physical activity during the summer.

The initiative is set to transform shopping malls across Dubai into organised health and fitness tracks during morning hours, from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m., from 1 to 31 August.

As part of the initiative, dedicated walking and running tracks will be introduced in seven of Dubai’s major shopping destinations, including Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Springs Souk, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates, and Dubai Marina Mall.

Dubai Mallathon is aligned with the goals of the Year of Community, the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 33, which aim to provide the highest standards of living, residential services, and cultural and sporting events while celebrating the UAE’s cultural, architectural and environmental heritage.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai seeks to set new global benchmarks in wellbeing by making fitness an integral part of daily life. Through meaningful initiatives that bring the community together, the city aims to foster a sense of connection, encourage healthier lifestyles, and create a more vibrant, supportive social life, he added.

“With the Dubai Mallathon, we’re turning familiar spaces into places that inspire movement, connection, and better habits. “We want everyone in Dubai to feel they can stay active and energised in welcoming spaces built with their needs in mind. This reflects our broader commitment to placing people and families at the heart of our development plans.”

He encouraged the public to take part in the Dubai Mallathon, describing it as a simple and accessible way to embrace healthier habits and engage with the community.

“Every step you take moves us closer towards a healthier Dubai,” he said. “This is a shared journey. We are all partners in transforming our city into the world’s best place to live, work, and visit.”

Sponsored by the Ministry of Defence and held in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Mallathon initiative targets all segments of society, including youth, senior citizens, residents, children, and shopping mall employees.

Designed to foster an active lifestyle in a supportive setting, the initiative incorporates motivational tools such as fitness-tracking systems, health awareness stations, dedicated children’s areas, and guided stretching exercises. This community-driven experience not only encourages participation but also raises awareness about the importance of a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

Dubai Mallathon also seeks to make the most of the vast, underutilised indoor spaces in major malls by transforming them into safe and dynamic sporting environments. This approach offers a practical solution to the challenges of summer heat. With air-conditioned spaces and advanced infrastructure, shopping malls provide an ideal setting for exercise, removing the barrier of extreme heat and encouraging residents to maintain their physical fitness year-round.

The initiative also features the ‘Walk for Better Health’ programme, organised by Dubai’s Community Development Authority in collaboration with malls in the emirate.

Participation in Dubai Mallathon is free of charge and can be completed by registering through the official website: www.dubaimallathon.ae. Upon registration, participants will receive a digital card confirming their enrolment in the initiative.

Dubai Mallathon also features collaborations with restaurants and retail outlets, which will offer special deals that align with the initiative’s goals of promoting a balanced and active lifestyle, encouraging better nutritional choices and supporting individuals in adopting long-term, sustainable healthy habits.