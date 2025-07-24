PHOTO
Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman said on Thursday the asset manager is preparing some of its portfolio companies for initial public offerings over the next few quarters.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman said on Thursday the asset manager is preparing some of its portfolio companies for initial public offerings
PHOTO
Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman said on Thursday the asset manager is preparing some of its portfolio companies for initial public offerings over the next few quarters.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.