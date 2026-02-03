Investment firm Shorooq launched on Monday a Qatar-backed $200 million fund that will provide funding to help businesses prepare for initial public offerings (IPOs).

The late-stage growth fund, part of the Qatalyst Series, will provide equity financing to mature businesses in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and Asia, helping them achieve public-market readiness.

Target beneficiaries include businesses with proven scale, strong fundamentals and durable unit economics that have the potential to go public and excel regionally or globally.

The fund targets enterprises in the fintech infrastructure, software and artificial intelligence sectors.

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is an anchor investor in the fund, which was unveiled at Web Summit Qatar 2026.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

