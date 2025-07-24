Uber has introduced a new feature in the MENA region that is designed to make the Uber app easier and more accessible for older adults, according to a press release.

The new product, under the name Senior Accounts of the app’s Family Profile, aims to help the older adults move around with greater ease.

In addition, Uber launched the Simple Mode feature which can be switched on via the app’s accessibility settings for older adults not added to a Family Profile, offering full account control.

Both products are currently rolling out across the MENA region in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Lebanon.

Senior Accounts present a streamlined version of the Uber app, featuring larger text, simplified screens, and the option for a trusted family member to offer remote support. Riders in the MENA region can save favorite places, use flexible payment options, and let loved ones track trips in real time while family members can book or manage rides remotely, making travel more accessible for older adults.

It is worth noting that the MENA region launch of Senior Accounts follows rollouts in the US, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico.

