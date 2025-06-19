Riyadh – The National Water Company (NWC), represented by its Central Cluster, has completed Phase 4 of its wastewater networks project in Al Dawadmi Governorate.

The project aligns with the company’s strategic plans to enhance water and environmental services infrastructure in the Riyadh region, valued at SAR 73 million, according to a press release.

It covers the installation of more than 66 kilometers of wastewater pipelines, extending environmental services to several residential districts, including King Fahd, Badr, Hittin, A -Nahda, and Al Faisaliah.

NWC highlighted that the project supports its efforts to lower environmental impact and address visual pollution, contributing to the delivery of higher-quality environmental services for more than 27,000 beneficiaries.

Within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030, the company stressed its full commitment to implementing infrastructure projects according to approved schedules, ensuring the delivery of sustainable, high-quality environmental services.

Last April, NWC commenced executing 14 water and sanitation projects in the Hail Region at a value exceeding SAR 1.20 billion.

