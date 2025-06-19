Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, announced on Wednesday that the country’s solid waste management system has witnessed significant progress in recent years, driven by close coordination between the government, parliament, and private sector.

She revealed that Egypt’s recycling rate has risen from 10% in 2018 to 37% in 2024, with plans to reach 60% by 2027.

Speaking during a session of the Local Administration Committee in Parliament—chaired by MP Ahmed El-Sigini and attended by key ministers and officials—Fouad credited the Waste Management Law (Law 202/2020) as a cornerstone for introducing circular economy practices and expanding private sector involvement.

“When we began, there were only two private contracts in the recycling sector. Today, we have 36 contracts across the value chain—from collection and transportation to processing and recycling,” Fouad noted.

She highlighted the growing role of the private sector in waste-to-energy projects, including landfill gas recovery and sludge-to-power generation. A government-approved feed-in tariff, coordinated with the ministries of electricity, housing, and local development, is expected to further incentivize investment in this area.

Among the key projects mentioned were the landfill gas recovery initiative at the Salam landfill site and the sludge-to-energy conversion project at the Abu Rawash wastewater treatment plant.

Addressing funding challenges, Fouad called for the full activation of financing mechanisms embedded in the law, including allocations from property taxes, surpluses from the Local Development Fund, and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes.

She pointed to the launch of Egypt’s first EPR initiative in February, initially targeting single-use plastic bags and eventually expanding to packaging materials and metal products. These measures, she said, are expected to provide a consistent revenue stream for the waste management system.

Fouad also highlighted the financial turnaround of the Waste Management Regulatory Agency, which has become an economic authority and recorded a surplus of EGP 45m.

The minister reviewed progress in the signing and execution of waste collection and recycling service contracts across Egypt and addressed critical infrastructure needs in Giza and Qalyubeya governorates.

Committee Chair El-Sigini congratulated Fouad on her recent appointment to a prominent international environmental post and praised her leadership in tackling Egypt’s longstanding waste challenges.

“Parliament has been a committed partner in this journey since 2015,” he said, underscoring the importance of consolidating and expanding the gains achieved to ensure long-term sustainability.

