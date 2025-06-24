Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, held talks on Monday with New Valley Governor Mohamed El-Zamlout to explore investment opportunities for managing palm waste in the southern governorate, according to a statement by the Ministry of Environment.

New Valley, located in southwestern Egypt, is home to nearly five million palm trees, making it one of the country’s largest producers of palm frond waste.

Fouad said the Environment Ministry is working to encourage environmental and climate investment by transforming waste into economic resources. She added that the ministry has launched a dedicated unit to connect investors and entrepreneurs in implementing green projects.

The minister also highlighted the potential use of shredded palm fronds as alternative fuel for cement factories, suggesting that companies specializing in alternative fuels could be directed to invest in the governorate.

For his part, El-Zamlout noted that the governorate has signed a cooperation agreement with the Arab Organization for Industrialization and European partners to establish a factory that produces MDF boards from palm waste, with an estimated investment of €70 million.

Both parties agreed to organize a series of meetings with investors to discuss opportunities to utilize palm waste rather than resorting to burning or unsafe disposal practices, in a move aimed at reducing harmful emissions.

