Abu Dhabi-listed developer Aldar has set a target to recycle 87 percent of construction and demolition waste and increase waste recycling by 10 percent in 2025.

The move is part of the company’s resource efficiency drive through smart water systems, efficient fixtures, and water reuse initiatives.

The developer is targeting a two percent reduction in water intensity for existing assets, according to its 2024 sustainability report.

Aldar said it is committed to mitigating the real estate sector’s climate impact by pursuing a robust Net Zero strategy for decarbonisation, optimising energy management through sustainable design and smart technologies, and integrating renewable, clean energy solutions.

The company is aiming for a 30 percent reduction in EUI [Energy Use Intensity] by design from ASHRAE 2007, a 40 percent reduction in WUI [Water Use Intensity] by design from Estidama baseline and a 20 percent reduction in embodied carbon in construction (materials) this year, according to the report.

Aldar said it will integrate sustainability into its procurement by ensuring 100 percent of construction tenders above AED 5 million and 100 percent of non-construction tenders above AED500,000 value are evaluated against sustainability criteria. Additionally, all appointed contractors will be trained on sustainability.

The report said a 34-megawatt (MW) solar PV project covering 45 assets will be completed in mid-2025 and is expected to reduce 23,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions within its first year. The developer said these savings represent a 12 percent reduction in Scope 2 emissions related to purchased electricity (2023 baseline) and are anticipated to avoid more than 560,000 tonnes of CO2 over the project’s 20-year lifetime.

Additionally, operations at a new integrated waste management facility are set to commence in the second half of 2025. The Ecoloop circular waste management project is being developed in partnership with state-owned waste management and recycling company Tadweer. Ecoloop will eliminate an estimated 32,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, according to the report.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

